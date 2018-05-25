Carlos Vela: Mexico can beat Germany in 2018 World Cup opener

The 2018 FIFA World Cup is right around the corner and a huge fixture is on the cards between two heavyweights.

Mexico and Germany square off in Group F action on June 17th and forward Carlos Vela believes his side can beat anyone when on their day, including the defending World Cup champions, according to ESPN.

“[Germany] is one of the best teams in the world, but Mexico has the chance to win that game. We have to play like [we can win] against any opponent. It doesn’t matter if it is Germany, Haiti or Portugal, we want to win and we intend to work towards that,” Vela said after LAFC training on Thursday.

“I’m very ready [for the World Cup]. I’ve worked a lot over the years to come into the tournament in good shape and be available for my national team.

Vela, 29, chose not to play for El Tri at the 2014 World Cup but since rejoined the National Team in November of that year. The LAFC forward is in fine form since joining MLS from Real Sociedad, scoring seven goals in 11 appearances.

After passing up on a chance at the last World Cup for his country, Vela is determined to make this tournament count if he makes Juan Carlos Osorio’s final 23-man squad.

“If [Osorio] decides that I’m in the tournament, I’ll give my maximum effort,” he said. “I’m in good form, have a lot of confidence and enthusiasm and good things will surely come.”

Mexico open their group against Germany before facing off with both South Korea and Sweden also in Group F.