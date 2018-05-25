Carlos Vela: Mexico can beat Germany in 2018 World Cup opener

The 2018 FIFA World Cup is right around the corner and a huge fixture is on the cards between two heavyweights.
Mexico and Germany square off in Group F action on June 17th and forward Carlos Vela believes his side can beat anyone when on their day, including the defending World Cup champions, according to ESPN.
“[Germany] is one of the best teams in the world, but Mexico has the chance to win that game. We have to play like [we can win] against any opponent. It doesn’t matter if it is Germany, Haiti or Portugal, we want to win and we intend to work towards that,” Vela said after LAFC training on Thursday.
“I’m very ready [for the World Cup]. I’ve worked a lot over the years to come into the tournament in good shape and be available for my national team.
Vela, 29, chose not to play for El Tri at the 2014 World Cup but since rejoined the National Team in November of that year. The LAFC forward is in fine form since joining MLS from Real Sociedad, scoring seven goals in 11 appearances.
After passing up on a chance at the last World Cup for his country, Vela is determined to make this tournament count if he makes Juan Carlos Osorio’s final 23-man squad.
“If [Osorio] decides that I’m in the tournament, I’ll give my maximum effort,” he said. “I’m in good form, have a lot of confidence and enthusiasm and good things will surely come.”
Mexico open their group against Germany before facing off with both South Korea and Sweden also in Group F.
CONCACAF teams are in a down cycle for 2018 and have tough draws. if Mexico can even tie Germany, we may have CONCACAF team make it to the second round.
“You play Dortmund in a friendly and you think you have the answers for the Germany national team” 😂🤣
Like the confidence of Vela though….you play in the world cup to win, not to lose with dignity!!! 🤨
GO CONCACAF!!!!!!! 🇲🇽🇵🇦🇨🇷🇨🇷🇭🇳🇭🇳
😂😂 rob take notes, bc that is funny. Bunker down and pray to your chimichangas for a draw.
I think Mexico could surprise Germany. It would be a huge upset, but stranger things have happened (the U.S. beating Spain in the confederations cup).
Well, Mexico held their own with Portugar in the Confed Cup and Portugal won the last European Championship. On the other hand, Germany won the Confed Cup with a B team. South Korea is no pushover in that group and Sweden knocked out Italy to gain a place, so Mexico will have to play well to come in second in the group.
