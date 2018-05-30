Christian Pulisic's father: Recent Premier League links are 'hogwash'

Christian Pulisic has been the subject of transfer speculation since the end of Borussia Dortmund’s season, but the winger’s father says nothing is even close to being decided just yet.

Mark Pulisic says recent links to a Premier League move are “hogwash” as both Pulisic’s people and Borussia Dortmund have yet to sort out anything regarding the winger’s future. As things stand, Mark Pulisic says his son intends to remain where he is.

“He was linked to Tottenham. Last week it was Liverpool. The week before Man United. The week before this… it’s hogwash,” Pulisic told Sky Sports. “He’s linked with a different club every week. I have no idea. His agent right now is working and looking, in close relation with me and Christian, and we’re just trying to see what the best phase of his next development will be.

“Now is the time that the season has just ended that we’ll sit down with Dortmund, we’ll sit down with, I don’t know whether others clubs are in the mix, [and see what] Dortmund’s idea is and their plans for Christian. But there’s nothing concrete. Right now, Christian plays for Dortmund and that’s where he is planning on playing again next year.”

Pulisic recently featured for both Dortmund and the U.S. Men’s National Team on U.S. soil, joining his club for a friendly against LAFC before facing off with Bolivia on Monday.

Transfer rumors have also become a focus in recent days, as Liverpool and Tottenham have been the latest teams to recently make a push for the young forward.

“I think the Premier League is a league he’s always aspired to be in and play in,” Mark Pulisic said. “As a player nowadays, there are so few players staying at one club throughout a career. The chances of him moving to different clubs and different leagues is a high probability.

“Football is crazy,” he added. “You kind of have to go with the flow and make sure the player feels comfortable, whatever the decision is. There’s no magic formula. Is it right to stay at Dortmund? Who knows. Is it right to move to another club? He might think it is, or someone else might think it is, but it might not be in part of his mind.

“The only thing we can do is continue to talk with him and make sure he’s always in the loop of what’s going on, present all the facts and the content of what can happen, or will happen. It’s up to the player to make that final call.”