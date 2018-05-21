Ciman joins likes of Hazard, De Bruyne, Lukaku on preliminary Belgium squad

One MLS star is in contention to join a World Cup contender this summer in Russia.

Los Angeles FC defender Laurent Ciman was named alongside the likes of stars Eden Hazard, Romelu Lukaku and Kevin de Bruyne on Belgium’s preliminary World Cup squad. Ciman has made 11 starts for the expansion club this season and has 19 career appearances for his national team.

While the roster contains a variety of familiar stars, one name excluded by manager Roberto Martinez is Roma midfielder Radja Nainggolan, who immediately took to Instagram to announce his retirement from the Belgium team.

Belgium is set to face Panama, Tunisia and England in Group G play when the World Cup kicks off next month.

Here’s a full look at the Red Devils’ roster:

Goalkeepers: Thibaut Courtois (Chelsea), Simon Mignolet (Liverpool), Koen Casteels (Wolfsburg), Matz Sels (Newcastle United)

Defenders: Toby Alderweireld (Tottenham Hotspur), Dedryck Boyata (Celtic), Laurent Ciman (LAFC), Leander Dendoncker (Anderlecht), Christian Kabasele (Watford), Vincent Kompany (Manchester City), Jordan Lukaku (Lazio), Thomas Meunier (Paris Saint-Germain), Thomas Vermaelen (Barcelona), Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham Hotspur)

Midfielders: Yannick Carrasco (Dalian Yifang), Nacer Chadli (West Bromwich Albion), Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City), Mousa Dembele (Tottenham Hotspur), Marouane Fellaini (Manchester United), Adnan Januzaj (Real Sociedad), Youri Tielemans (Monaco), Axel Witsel (Tianjin Quanjian)

Forwards: Michy Batshuayi (Chelsea), Christian Benteke (Crystal Palace), Eden Hazard (Chelsea), Thorgan Hazard (Borussia Monchengladbach), Romelu Lukaku (Manchester United), Dries Mertens (Napoli)