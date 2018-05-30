David Wagner extends contract with Huddersfield Town

After the club successfully navigated its first Premier League season, Huddersfield Town has rewarded head coach David Wagner.

The former U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder extended his contract with the club on Wednesday. Wagner signed a three-year extension alongside assistants Christoph Bühler and Andrew Hughes that will keep the trio at the club through 2021.

“The decision to extend my stay at this Club was not a difficult one,” Wagner said. “The relationship Christoph, Andy and I have with (chairman Dean Hoyle), the rest of the Board, the staff and the supporters is special. We’ve achieved some incredible things together in two and a half years and now I’m excited about the future.

“We still have a lot of work to do as we adapt to life in the Premier League, but this club and its people have the ambition, desire and attitude to take this challenge on.”

Wagner originally joined the club in 2015 before leading the team to its first promotion to the Premier League in the 2016-17 season. The club’s first top-flight season saw the Terriers finish 16th, four points out of the relegation zone.

“I’m very happy that we can announce David, Christoph and Andrew’s new contracts today on the back of a superb debut Premier League season,” Hoyle said. “I understand why David is so talked about and sought-after given the things he has achieved here; he’s a very talented Head Coach and has played a huge role in transforming Huddersfield Town into the Club it is today.

“However, I have never had any doubts about David’s future. Time and time again, he has shown his commitment to Huddersfield Town, as the Club has demonstrated its commitment to him…We have a fantastic working relationship and we’re looking forward to taking on the challenge of establishing Huddersfield Town in the Premier League together.”