Geoff Cameron, Stoke City relegated from Barclays Premier League

Geoff Cameron, Stoke City relegated from Barclays Premier League

International Soccer

Geoff Cameron, Stoke City relegated from Barclays Premier League

The bright lights of the Barclays Premier League will not be on Stoke City next season.

Stoke, who has had two managers this 2017-18 EPL campaign was relegated for next season following their 2-1 home defeat against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

American defender Geoff Cameron, who joined the club in 2012-13, made 20 league appearances for the team this season. Injuries paired with a lack of consistent playing time under manager Paul Lambert hurt Cameron’s season, with the 32-year-old making only eight league appearances since the start of 2018.

With the team destined for second tier football for the first time since 2007-08, it is unclear whether or not Cameron will remain with the club or look elsewhere this summer. He currently is under contract with Stoke until June 2020.

, , , , , Americans Abroad, European Soccer, International Soccer

Recent News

Comments

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

17hr

Midweek games kicked off Week 8 of the USL season, with a number of scoreless draws peppering the results. First up, Real Monarchs SLC and Las Vegas Lights FC played Monday to a scoreless draw. The Lights were (…)

More SBI
Home