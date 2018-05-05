Geoff Cameron, Stoke City relegated from Barclays Premier League

The bright lights of the Barclays Premier League will not be on Stoke City next season.

Stoke, who has had two managers this 2017-18 EPL campaign was relegated for next season following their 2-1 home defeat against Crystal Palace on Saturday.

American defender Geoff Cameron, who joined the club in 2012-13, made 20 league appearances for the team this season. Injuries paired with a lack of consistent playing time under manager Paul Lambert hurt Cameron’s season, with the 32-year-old making only eight league appearances since the start of 2018.

With the team destined for second tier football for the first time since 2007-08, it is unclear whether or not Cameron will remain with the club or look elsewhere this summer. He currently is under contract with Stoke until June 2020.