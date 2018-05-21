Iniesta, de Gea, Costa lead the way in Spain's final World Cup squad

Andre Iniesta may be leaving Barcelona, but the legendary midfielder will once again be part of a Spain World Cup roster.

Diego Costa, Iago Aspas and Rodrigo made the cut for Spain while Alvaro Morata was left off the team’s 23-man roster by manager Julen Lopetegui. Also making the squad were a number of Real Madrid and Barcelona regulars as the two teams combined to provide 10 players to the roster.

Among those players is Iniesta, who joins for his fourth World Cup. Other veterans in the group include Gerard Pique, Sergio Ramos, Sergio Busquets and David Silva.

Considered a longshot to make the team, David Villa was also left off the roster as Spain opted to go with the likes of Costa and Rodrigo as the primary strike options.

Here’s a full look at the Spain squad:

Goalkeepers: David de Gea (Manchester United), Pepe Reina (Napoli), Kepa Arrizabalaga (Athletic Bilbao).

Defenders: Jordi Alba (Barcelona), Nacho Monreal (Arsenal), Alvaro Odriozola (Real Sociedad), Nacho Fernandez (Real Madrid), Dani Carvajal (Real Madrid), Gerard Pique (Barcelona), Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid), Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea).

Midfielders: Sergio Busquets (Barcelona), Isco (Real Madrid), Thiago Alcantara (Bayern Munich), David Silva (Manchester City), Andres Iniesta (Barcelona), Saul Niguez (Atletico Madrid), Koke (Atletico Madrid).

Forwards: Marco Asensio (Real Madrid), Iago Aspas (Celta Vigo), Diego Costa (Atletico Madrid), Rodrigo (Valencia), Lucas Vazquez (Real Madrid).