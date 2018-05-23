Jermaine Jones joins Real So Cal as youth coach

Jermaine Jones isn’t signed by any team in MLS, but he has joined up with a team in the U.S. in a very new role.

Real So Cal Soccer Club, a youth soccer club based out of Woodland Hills, California, announced on Tuesday afternoon that Jones had accepted the role of head coach of their U-19 Boys Academy Team.

Real So Cal is proud to announce @Jermainejunior as our U19 Boys Academy head coach! Welcome Jermaine! pic.twitter.com/NwhxpzAjH3 — Real So Cal (@_RealSoCal) May 22, 2018

Prior to his new role, Jones played for the New England Revolution, Colorado Rapids, and Los Angeles Galaxy. Jones also played for the U.S. Men’s National Team in 2017 where he received his 69th cap.

However, Jones went unsigned after being released by the Galaxy following the 2017 campaign.