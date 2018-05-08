Jozy Altidore set to miss time after undergoing surgery

Toronto FC will be without their star striker for the next several weeks.

The club announced on Tuesday that Jozy Altidore will miss four-to-six weeks following surgery. The forward underwent a procedure in New York on Tuesday that removed bone fragments from his foot.

In MLS and Concacaf Champions League play, Altidore has made 11 appearances for TFC this season, scoring five goals while providing two assists.

Should the timeline hold true, would be likely to come back either just before or just after the league’s World Cup break in June.

TFC returns to action on Wednesday against the Seattle Sounders.