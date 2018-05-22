Julian Green relishing USMNT return after successful season at Greuther Furth

PHILADELPHIA– The search for consistent playing time across the different levels of German soccer eluded Julian Green for quite some time.

The 22-year-old, who was named to the U.S. Men’s National Team World Cup squad in 2014, failed to find a place with Bayern Munich’s first team after returning from Brazil. A stint in the Regionalliga with Bayern Munich II followed an unsuccessful loan spell at Hamburg. After scoring 10 goals for Bayern Munich II, Green then moved to Stuttgart, where he made 10 appearances in the 2016-17 season.

For the recently finished 2.Bundesliga campaign, Green was loaned out to Gruether Furth, where for the first time in a few years, he played consistently. Green scored three goals in 24 matches, one of which kept Greuther Furth from relegation.

“It made me stronger because, first of all, I made every game at the league and then we made it in the last game,” Green said. “It’s very important for me. As a player it gave me a lot.”

During his time at Greuther Furth, Green found a comfort on the field that helped land a return to USMNT camp ahead of Monday’s clash with Bolivia.

“I felt it in myself. I felt every game I got better and better,” Green said. “I just feel more comfortable on the pitch. It was a very important season for me so now for me I moved up my game a little bit. The season was very important for me.”

Green’s development was under a microscope after Brazil, but the midfielder never felt an unusual amount of pressure put on him as one of the USMNT’s next great players.

“Pressure is always there in soccer,” Green said, “I don’t feel a special pressure. I just want to do my thing and show the country I’m a good soccer player, that’s it. The rest, the pressure is all from the media, but I don’t feel the pressure so much.”

The 22-year-old most recently played for the USMNT in 2016, when he scored in back-to-back October friendlies against Cuba and New Zealand.

Although he’s had to wait for his call, Green’s been focusing on getting time at the club level first and foremost.

“It hasn’t been frustrating. Of course I always want to be here and play with the national team, but I moved from Bayern to Stuttgart and it was more important than to be here,” Green said. “I would say last season was very good for me. I played every game and now I’m back here. It’s perfect for me and I will continue.”

As for where he’ll land next season, that is still up in the air, as he has yet to talk to his parent club about the future.

“I can’t say anything right now,” Green said. “Right now I’m here and the rest will come. There’s no decision right now.”

For the time being, Green is excited to compete with the rest of the young squad called in by interim manager Dave Sarachan for a spot in Monday’s lineup.

“I’m happy to be back and looking forward to a couple days with the team,” Green said. “Maybe I have a little bit more experience than the other guys. They’re all good players. We’re all here. We are one team and I think the future is bright and we’re all looking forward.”