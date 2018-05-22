Julian Green relishing USMNT return after successful season at Greuther Furth

PHILADELPHIA– The search for consistent playing time across the different levels of German soccer eluded Julian Green for quite some time.
The 22-year-old, who was named to the U.S. Men’s National Team World Cup squad in 2014, failed to find a place with Bayern Munich’s first team after returning from Brazil. A stint in the Regionalliga with Bayern Munich II followed an unsuccessful loan spell at Hamburg. After scoring 10 goals for Bayern Munich II, Green then moved to Stuttgart, where he made 10 appearances in the 2016-17 season.
For the recently finished 2.Bundesliga campaign, Green was loaned out to Gruether Furth, where for the first time in a few years, he played consistently. Green scored three goals in 24 matches, one of which kept Greuther Furth from relegation.
“It made me stronger because, first of all, I made every game at the league and then we made it in the last game,” Green said. “It’s very important for me. As a player it gave me a lot.”
During his time at Greuther Furth, Green found a comfort on the field that helped land a return to USMNT camp ahead of Monday’s clash with Bolivia.
“I felt it in myself. I felt every game I got better and better,” Green said. “I just feel more comfortable on the pitch. It was a very important season for me so now for me I moved up my game a little bit. The season was very important for me.”
Green’s development was under a microscope after Brazil, but the midfielder never felt an unusual amount of pressure put on him as one of the USMNT’s next great players.
“Pressure is always there in soccer,” Green said, “I don’t feel a special pressure. I just want to do my thing and show the country I’m a good soccer player, that’s it. The rest, the pressure is all from the media, but I don’t feel the pressure so much.”
The 22-year-old most recently played for the USMNT in 2016, when he scored in back-to-back October friendlies against Cuba and New Zealand.
Although he’s had to wait for his call, Green’s been focusing on getting time at the club level first and foremost.
“It hasn’t been frustrating. Of course I always want to be here and play with the national team, but I moved from Bayern to Stuttgart and it was more important than to be here,” Green said. “I would say last season was very good for me. I played every game and now I’m back here. It’s perfect for me and I will continue.”
As for where he’ll land next season, that is still up in the air, as he has yet to talk to his parent club about the future.
“I can’t say anything right now,” Green said. “Right now I’m here and the rest will come. There’s no decision right now.”
For the time being, Green is excited to compete with the rest of the young squad called in by interim manager Dave Sarachan for a spot in Monday’s lineup.
“I’m happy to be back and looking forward to a couple days with the team,” Green said. “Maybe I have a little bit more experience than the other guys. They’re all good players. We’re all here. We are one team and I think the future is bright and we’re all looking forward.”
I think JG can play a role in the USMNT going forward, but I don’t think he’ll ever become a starter, even with the youth movement that we’re seeing with the Nets. In some way, I compare him to Jozy in that he showed great potential early on, but he just hasn’t been consistent. Actually, the Jozy comparison is probably too generous. Jozy was lighting up the Eredivisie at this age, while Green is barely making a dent. I hope he proves me wrong
when Jozy was Green’s age he just finished a okay loan in Turkey the year after a terrible loan in Hull. he also way much more physically matured and constant national team player
Potential was completely unlocked and peaked the next year in Holland but at this point in his career he had not yet found consistent playing time nor a double digit scoring season.
patience with Green, hopefully he is a year or two away from a breakout season but ya i think we all have our doubts with him, especially on how hyped he was four years ago.
He has so much speed and some skill and it would be nice if he turned out well as a player. But he like many of the Americans is kind of in the twilight between interesting youth player and then being a senior success who plays for his club team. It has obviously helped him to be getting minutes again in Furth. That seems to be his hangup, period, is since BM2 he just didn’t play.
Here’s the question, is do Stuttgart sell him to Furth, or let him go back there on loan, or does he go off to yet another team and they sit him again. He’s earned his way back finally but if he goes back to sitting does the US keep calling.
People keep cheerleading guys signing B1 or EPL but he’s played like 15 games in several years on B1 first teams. So. What. The same basic people then, without mentioning the cheerleading, rag him for the NT disappearing act. The two connect.
He’s technically under contract at Stuttgart through 2019 so it will be interesting — and perhaps pivotal — what happens this summer.
3 goals in 8 appearances for the USMNT
And very fast. I get why he disappeared from the team, but the people who seem to almost delight in him struggling worry me. It’s not complicated. “Start scoring on Belgian level teams for us again.” If he does that the people who turned on him magically flip back.
I know BayernM is a big club but they have done him a disservice with the amount of talent that was around him. Failing to really evaluate him and find a position that he can excel at? He was always an undersized striker/forward and may have been better suited in the midfield or wide midfield position ? Just speculation on my part and not knowing where he played on the field this year?
He’s Stuttgart property now. But the same situation of being at the mercy of a B1 asset holder while playing better in lower divisions (on II teams or loans) remains his catch 22.
How many Americans have made it as a number 10 in top 4 league? Zero. Pulisic is getting close be even he is not there yet. How many American have made it as a number 10 in the Championship, Bundesliga 2… maybe one or two if at all? Those leagues are just better than MLS and much more competitive, especially for the creative, playmaker positions. Fact is, if Green becomes a consistent playmaker for a Bundesliga 2 team, he should be a starter for the NATs.
Well, Claudio Reyna played in both the Premiership and the Bundesliga as a 10, so…
Never really saw Reyna as an attacking midfielder or playmaker… more of a box to box (when younger) and then holding mid. He didn’t get much playing time at Leverkusan but at Wolfsburg he did well (<2 seasons) and I don't know what his exact role was there.
He has shown flashes and has some speed and technical ability. Hopefully he finds a good club situation with a lot of playing time and ups his game.
