Jurgen Klinsmann to be BBC pundit for World Cup

Jurgen Klinsmann wasn’t able to help the U.S. Men’s National Team qualify for the 2018 World Cup, but he’s still going to be part of the tournament.

The former USMNT boss will be a part of the BBC’s television coverage in Russia, joining Didier Drogba, Frank Lampard, Rio Ferdinand and others.

Klinsmann won the World Cup with Germany in 1990 and led the USMNT to the last tournament in 2014 in Brazil.

However, Klinsmann’s time as USMNT boss ended in two straight defeats to begin the Hexagonal round of Concacaf World Cup qualifying.

Comments

2 comments
  • Gary Page

    What, nobody here bashing Klinsmann yet? This short article fails to mention that he took Germany to a 3rd place finish and was the one who brought Lowe into the German national team picture. I think he and Lowe are still close, so he was probably hired as their German team expert.

    Like

    Reply
  • whammmm

    Would much rather have a monotone Bruce Arena and mental midget Rob announce over JK… jk, JK actually knows the game.

    Like

    Reply

