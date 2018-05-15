Jurgen Klinsmann to be BBC pundit for World Cup

Jurgen Klinsmann wasn’t able to help the U.S. Men’s National Team qualify for the 2018 World Cup, but he’s still going to be part of the tournament.

The former USMNT boss will be a part of the BBC’s television coverage in Russia, joining Didier Drogba, Frank Lampard, Rio Ferdinand and others.

Klinsmann won the World Cup with Germany in 1990 and led the USMNT to the last tournament in 2014 in Brazil.

However, Klinsmann’s time as USMNT boss ended in two straight defeats to begin the Hexagonal round of Concacaf World Cup qualifying.