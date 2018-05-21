Messi, Aguero, Dybala headline Argentina World Cup squad

Lionel Messi, Sergio Aguero and Angel Di Maria headline the 23-man Argentina squad named on Monday by coach Jorge Sampaiolo ahead of this summer’s World Cup in Russia.

Just eight players from the Argentina World Cup team that lost in the 2014 World Cup final were chosen again, among them Gonzalo Higuain and captain Javier Mascherano.

Inter Milan striker Mauro Icardi was the most glaring omission, though hardly a surprising won. He finished the season as Serie A’s joint-top scorer with 29 goals (tying Lazio’s Ciro Immobile), but never did seem to factor into Sampaioli’s plans.

Even with Icardi’s absence, Argentina is loaded at the forward position. Messi and Aguero lead the group, with Juventus teammates Paulo Dybala and Higuain also being included, along with Cristian Pavon from Boca Juniors.

Sergio Romero returns as the starting goalkeeper for Argentina, with Chelsea’s Willy Caballero serving as his primary backup.

Argentina is in Group D and will face off against Croatia, Iceland and Nigeria in Russia this June.

Here is a full look at the roster:

Goalkeepers: Sergio Romero (Manchester United), Willy Caballero (Manchester City), Franco Armani (River Plate)

Defenders: Gabriel Mercado (Sevilla), Cristian Ansaldi (Torino), Nicolas Otamendi (Man City), Federico Fazio (Roma), Marcos Rojo (Man United), Nicolas Tagliafico (Ajax), Marcos Acuna (Sporting), Eduardo Salvio (Benfica)

Midfielders: Javier Mascherano (Hebei), Lucas Biglia (Milan), Ever Banega (Sevilla), Giovani Lo Celso (PSG), Manuel Lanzini (West Ham), Angel Di Maria (PSG), Maxi Meza (Independiente)

Forwards: Lionel Messi (Barcelona), Paulo Dybala (Juventus), Sergio Aguero (Man City), Gonzalo Higuain (Juventus), Cristian Pavon (Boca Juniors)