Mexico, Costa Rica, Panama announce preliminary World Cup rosters

With the 2018 FIFA World Cup just a month away from kicking off, qualified teams all around the globe are preparing their preliminary rosters ahead of their final friendlies.

CONCACAF representatives Costa Rica, Mexico, and Panama all announced their respective 28-man rosters on Monday.

Headlining Juan Carlos Osorio’s side is all-time leading scorer Javier Hernandez, in-form forward Carlos Vela, and both Giovani and Jonathan Dos Santos.

28 guerreros buscarán cumplir su meta de llegar a Rusia. Solo un paso los separa del Mundial. 🏆 Conócelos. 👇🏼#NadaNosDetiene pic.twitter.com/1t6vWde7xG — Selección Nacional (@miseleccionmx) May 14, 2018

Guillermo Ochoa, Hugo Ayala, Hector Moreno, Rafa Marquez and Hirving Lozano are also named in the full roster. Omitted, meanwhile, is Jonathan Gonzalez, who committed to El Tri earlier this year.

Mexico is paired in Group E with defending World Cup winners Germany, Euro playoff winners Sweden, and South Korea.

Seven MLS players feature in Panama’s roster with Anibal Godoy, Cristian Martinez, and Roman Torres all being selected by head coach Hernan Dario Gomez.

Dinamo Bucharest goalkeeper Jaime Penedo, Gent midfielder Jose Rodriguez, and Municipal striker Blas Perez also were named to the full preliminary roster. Panama faces tough competition in Group G with Belgium, England, and Tunisia rounding out the group.

Costa Rica will be led by Real Madrid keeper Keylor Navas who is the first choice keeper with the National Team. Three MLS defenders all were chosen with Vancouver’s Kendall Waston, Minnesota’s Francisco Calvo, and NYCFC’s Ronald Matarrita all selected.

Rodney Wallace and veteran Bryan Ruiz were named in the midfield, while Marco Urena, Joel Campbell, and Johan Venegas are the three forwards chosen for the 28-man roster.

Oscar Ramirez’s group will be joined by Brazil, Switzerland, and Serbia in Group E.