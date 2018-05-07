Peter Vermes signs contract extension with Sporting KC

Peter Vermes is the longest-tenured coach in MLS, and the Sporting KC boss has signed a new deal to extend that tenure.

Sporting KC announced on Monday that Vermes has signed a contract extension with the club through the 2023 season. Vermes’ deal was set to expire at the end of this season, and the new deal extends the stay of a manager that has been in charge of the club since 2009.

“I am extremely thankful for the opportunity to continue to lead this club,” Vermes said. “Our ownership group has shown tremendous ambition over the last decade, and I am proud to be involved in a first-class organization that continues to grow and evolve at Sporting KC.

“We have a remarkably talented staff and a stadium and fan base that are second to none. Our players are committed to each other and to the club’s culture, which has played a crucial part in our sustained success over the last several seasons. I want to thank everyone involved at Sporting KC as well as our supporters for making this decision so easy, and I look forward to continuing this special journey for years to come.”

Vermes’ name has been one frequently brought up as part of the U.S. Men’s National Team’s coaching search, but it appears the coach is committed to the club he played for before joining as a technical director in 2006.

In his time as head coach, Sporting KC has won an MLS Cup and three U.S. Open Cup titles while currently maintaining a postseason run of seven consecutive years.

Vermes and Sporting KC return to action on Wednesday against Atlanta United.