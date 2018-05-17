Pogba, Griezmann, Mbappe headline France World Cup roster

International heavyweights France have their 23-man roster for next month’s World Cup in Russia.

Didier Deschamps’ side was paired with Australia, Denmark, and Peru in Group C and are heavy favorites to advance to the knockout stages.

Headlining the roster is Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann, Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, and Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele.

Also being named was Tottenham keeper Hugo Lloris, Monaco playmaker Thomas Lemar, and Real Madrid centerback Raphael Varane.

Two big exclusions from the roster was Arsenal defender Laurent Kocielny who was injured in the Europa League semifinals, and Gunners striker Alexandre Lacazette.

Here is the full 23-man roster for Les Bleus:

Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris (Tottenham Hotspur), Steve Mandanda (Marseille), Alphonse Areola (PSG).

Defenders: Djibril Sidibé (AS Monaco), Benjamin Pavard (VfB Stuttgart), Raphaël Varane (Real Madrid), Presnel Kimpembe (PSG), Adil Rami (Marseille), Samuel Umtiti (FC Barcelona), Lucas Hernandez (Atletico Madrid), Benjamin Mendy (Manchester City).

Midfielders: Paul Pogba (Manchester United), N’Golo Kanté (Chelsea FC), Corentin Tolisso (Bayern Munich), Blaise Matuidi (Juventus), Steven N’Zonzi (Sevilla), Thomas Lemar (AS Monaco).

Forwards: Kylian Mbappé (PSG), Olivier Giroud (Chelsea FC), Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid), Ousmane Dembélé (FC Barcelona), Nabil Fékir (Lyon), Florian Thauvin (Marseille).