Real Madrid vs. Bayern Munich: Your Running Commentary

Real Madrid has one foot in the door of yet another UEFA Champions League final appearance. All Cristiano Ronaldo and co. have to do is handle business at home on Tuesday.

Doing so will be no easy task, as Real Madrid plays host to Bayern Munich following a 2-1 first leg victory in German. As a result, Bayern will need at least two goals in Madrid on Tuesday to have any chance of pushing on to the finale in Kiev.

With Arjen Robben out due to injury, pressure falls to the feat of Bayern’s other attacking stars like Robert Lewandowski, James Rodriguez and Franck Ribery. Meanwhile, an injury to Jerome Boateng thrusts Niklas Sule into the lineup alongside Mats Hummels in central defense.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, turns to the usual suspects, even with regulars like Gareth Bale and Casemiro on the bench. Cristinano Ronaldo leads the line while Karim Benzema returns to the starting XI.

If you will be watching today’s action, please feel free to share your thoughts, opinions and some play-by-play in the comments section below.

Enjoy the action.