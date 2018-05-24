Red Bulls-NYCFC, Crew-Fire headline U.S. Open Cup Fourth Round draw

The U.S. Open Cup Fourth Round draw is in the books and we now know who each MLS opponent will face when they begin their run in the oldest soccer tournament in the United States.

Three MLS teams will take on amateur foes in the fourth round. Orlando City SC will travel to Hialeah, Florida to face Miami United FC, who are yet to face a professional team this year. NTX Rayados, who have a pair of dramatic wins in the second and third rounds, will face the Houston Dynamo on the road. Finally, FC Golden State Force, who were the only amateur team to upset a USL side in the fourth round, will face the LA Galaxy away from home.

There are also a few MLS on MLS matches. highlighted by the Hudson River Derby getting a bonus match this year as the New York Red Bulls and New York City FC will square off. There is also a battle of midwest foes between the Columbus Crew and Chicago Fire, a Western Conference showdown between defending Open Cup champs Sporting Kansas City and the Colorado Rapids, and a Pacific coast clash between the Portland Timbers and San Jose Earthquakes.

Other highlight matches include FC Cincinnati, who took down a pair of MLS teams last year, heading north to play Minnesota United and Atlanta United hosting the Charleston Battery in a rematch of a fourth round match from last year.

Here’s the full rundown of matches to be played on June 5 and 6:

New York Red Bulls vs. New York City FC

Louisville City FC vs. New England Revolution

D.C. United vs. North Carolina FC

Philadelphia Union vs. Richmond Kickers

Miami United FC vs. Orlando City SC

Atlanta United vs. Charleston Battery

Minnesota United vs. FC Cincinnati

Columbus Crew vs. Chicago Fire

Nashville SC vs. Colorado Rapids

Real Salt Lake vs. Sporting Kansas City

Houston Dynamo vs. NTX Rayados

San Antonio FC vs. FC Dallas

LA Galaxy vs. FC Golden State Force

Los Angeles FC vs. Fresno FC

Portland Timbers vs. San Jose Earthquakes

Sacramento Republic vs. Seattle Sounders