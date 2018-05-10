Remi Garde: 'Forget about' reports linking Fernando Torres to Impact

Montreal Impact boss Remi Garde didn’t mince words when it came to recent reports linking his club to Fernando Torres.

In recent weeks, Torres has been linked heavily with MLS with the Chicago Fire named as the frontrunner. However, the Impact have joined Sporting KC and the Houston Dynamo as other sides reportedly interested in the Spanish star.

Garde says that isn’t the case.

“You really need to forget about him, sincerely,” Garde said on Wednesday.

The French manager previously spoke out about links to Torres in late April, saying the Spanish striker “is a very good player, but he isn’t in the Impact’s objectives”.

The Impact, who fell 1-0 to the Fire on Wednesday, return to action Saturday for a home clash with the Philadelphia Union.