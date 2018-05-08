Report: Club Brugge linked with Alex Bono as potential Ethan Horvath replacement

Ethan Horvath could reportedly be on the move this summer, and his potential Club Brugge replacement is another rising American goalkeeper.

According to reports out of Belgium, Horvath could join fellow first team players like Vladimir Gabulov, Kenneth Vermeer and Jens Teuncken in leaving the club this summer. As a result, the club is reportedly eyeing a new goalkeeper, and the report says Toronto FC’s Alex Bono is a prime target.

The report cites Bono’s strong CONCACAF Champions League performance with Toronto FC while adding that other Belgian teams remain interested in the TFC goalkeeper.

In addition, the report says a move away from Brugge is “not an issue” for Horvath, who has made 12 league appearances for the team this season. However, Horvath finds himself behind Gabulov on the depth chart, and it appears the team is ready to move on to a different No. 1.

Bono has started four MLS matches this season for Toronto FC, who face the Seattle Sounders on Wednesday in an MLS Cup rematch.