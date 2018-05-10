Report: D.C. United agrees to deal in principle with Wayne Rooney

It appears that Wayne Rooney’s proposed move to MLS is getting closer.

According to BBC Sport, Rooney has agreed in principle with D.C. United on a deal worth approximately $16.2 million. It’s unclear what portion of the deal would represent Rooney’s salary and what portion would be a transfer fee to sign the English star. Rooney is reportedly set to sign through 2020.

Rooney rejoined his boyhood club in July 2017 from Manchester United and has 11 league goals this season for the Toffees. The 32-year-old has reportedly been unhappy with the Merseyside club.

Rooney won five Premier League titles and one Champions League title during his time at Manchester United, and is second all-time in the league’s goalscoring list.

D.C. United is currently in last place in the Eastern Conference.