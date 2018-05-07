Report: David Wagner linked with Leicester job

David Wagner is fighting to keep Huddersfield Town in the Premier League, but the former U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder is reportedly drawing interest from a recent Premier League champion.

According to the Times, Leicester City has tabbed Wagner as their top candidate to replace Claude Puel this summer. The Foxes are reportedly expected to part ways with Puel after the season as the club currently sits ninth in the league with two games remaining.

Wagner reportedly pushed back talks over a Huddersfield extension and is expected to re-engage this summer. The manager has one year left on his deal but, in addition to Leicester’s interest, drawn the attention of West Ham.

Wagner and Huddersfield face Chelsea and Arsenal to close the season and currently have a three-point lead on 18th-place Swansea City.