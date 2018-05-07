Report: David Wagner linked with Leicester job

Report: David Wagner linked with Leicester job

Featured

Report: David Wagner linked with Leicester job

David Wagner is fighting to keep Huddersfield Town in the Premier League, but the former U.S. Men’s National Team midfielder is reportedly drawing interest from a recent Premier League champion.

According to the Times, Leicester City has tabbed Wagner as their top candidate to replace Claude Puel this summer. The Foxes are reportedly expected to part ways with Puel after the season as the club currently sits ninth in the league with two games remaining.

Wagner reportedly pushed back talks over a Huddersfield extension and is expected to re-engage this summer. The manager has one year left on his deal but, in addition to Leicester’s interest, drawn the attention of West Ham.

Wagner and Huddersfield face Chelsea and Arsenal to close the season and currently have a three-point lead on 18th-place Swansea City.

, , , Americans Abroad, Featured

Recent News

Comments

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home