Report: Fire ramp up pursuit of Fernando Torres

The Chicago Fire are reportedly pushing for Fernando Torres, and it appears they’re not the only MLS club hoping to make a move for the talented Spanish star.

According to reports out of Spain, representatives from the Fire, led by general manager Neslon Rodriguez, are in Madrid with the hopes of signing the Atletico Madrid forward, who is out of contract at the end of the season. ESPN reports that the Fire have Torres’ Discovery Rights, giving them first crack at bringing the forward to MLS.

Aiding the Fire’s pursuit is manager Veljko Paunovic, who played with Torres at Atletico Madrid during the initial years of the Spaniard’s career. However, several MLS teams are waiting to pounce should the Fire fail to strike a deal.

The Montreal Impact, the Houston Dynamo and Sporting Kansas City are reportedly the teams looking to sign Torres should talks with the Fire breakdown, and the Dynamo may have an advantage as Torres reportedly prefers to play in a warm-weather city.

“We have considered the player,” Sporting KC boss Peter Vermes said, according to ESPN. “Whether that’s off or on, I don’t have an answer for it because we’re looking at so many different options at the moment. But [Torres’] name has been in the mix for sure.”

Torres, 34, has scored three league goals for Atletico this season, making 25 appearances and six starts along the way.