Report: French clubs Nice, Nantes after Patrick Vieira

Patrick Vieira may or may not be in contention for the Arsenal job, but it appears the NYCFC boss is drawing attention from two teams in his native France.

Vieira is reportedly drawing consideration from both Nice and Nantes, two teams with vacancies in the French top flight. Nice’s Lucien Favre is reportedly nearing a contract with Borussia Dortmund while Nantes parted ways with former Leicester City boss Claudio Rainieri on Wednesday.

Nantes president Waldemar Kita told L’Equipe that the search for a new manager has already begun, saying he had already spoken to Barcelona’s former reserve team coach Gerard Lopez and Jocelyn Gourvennec. Kita also admitted that Vieira was a candidate he was considering.

“We’re thinking about everyone,” Kita added. “I don’t have a preference. I want good guys.”

Vieira was reportedly left frustrated with the Arsenal situation as he received was reported as a “token gesture” from his former club.

NYCFC, meanwhile, is set to face off with the Colorado Rapids on Saturday.