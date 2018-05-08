Report: Wayne Rooney in serious talks with D.C. United

English star Wayne Rooney could very well be joining Major League Soccer in the near future.

According to the Washington Post, Rooney is in ‘serious talks’ with D.C. United in regards to joining the club this summer. Talks have reportedly accelerated over the past few weeks and the report states that D.C. has a 50% chance of acquiring Rooney during the MLS transfer and trade window, which opens July 10th.

Following his 13 year career with Manchester United, Rooney rejoined his boyhood club Everton last summer and has 10 league goals this season. The 32-year-old has 208 Premier League goals in his career, which is second behind Alan Shearer (260) on the all-time scoring chart.

Rooney has one year remaining on his contract with Everton, but reports in England have said he has grown frustrated with the club. D.C. United would have to pay a transfer fee for the former England international, or Rooney would have to negotiate a free move.

D.C. approached Rooney last year as well, but the striker remained in England. A move to MLS would surely make Rooney the highest-paid player in MLS, due to his salary demands.

Everton are currently eighth in the English Premier League on 49 points, and conclude their season on May 13th at West Ham United.