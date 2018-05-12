Saturday European Rewind: Hoffenheim defeats Dortmund, Monaco edges St. Etienne, and more

1899 Hoffenheim may have had their struggles at times this season, but the hosts shined bright in their final match of the Bundesliga season on Saturday.

Julian Nagelsmann’s side used a trio of goals to edge Borussia Dortmund 3-1 at home to finish third in the league standings. Andrej Kramaric opened the scoring in the 26th minute as he slotted home Mark Uth’s assist. Marco Reus leveled the score for Dortmund in the 58th minute to give his team a chance at third place. However, Hoffenheim didn’t waste any time to regain their lead as Adam Szalai received Kramaric’s assist and scored in the 63rd minute. It was the Hungarian’s fifth league goal of the season. Pavel Kaderabek sealed the win for Hoffenheim in the 73rd minute, scoring from a set piece situation. The hosts leapt ahead of Dortmund into third place, while both qualified for the Champions League next season.

Elsewhere, Monaco hosted St. Etienne in Ligue 1 play while PSG welcomed Rennes to Paris. A home win guaranteed a place in the Bundesliga playoff for Wolfsburg. Real Madrid hosted Celta Vigo in La Liga action, while Sassuolo traveled to Inter Milan in one of two Serie A fixtures on the day.

Here’s all of Friday and Saturday’s European results:

SPANISH LA LIGA

Atletico Madrid prepared themselves for this week’s Europa League final with a 1-0 road win at Getafe on Saturday. Koke’s fourth league goal of the campaign proved to be the difference between the two teams. The Spaniard scored nicely as his right-footed shot beat Vicente Guaita to the bottom-left corner. Jan Oblak sealed the win for Atletico in the 77th minute, keeping Faycal Fajr’s penalty kick out. Oblak made four saves in the clean sheet for Diego Simeone’s team. Getafe suffered their first loss since April 7th. Atletico now will face Marseille on Wednesday for the Europa League title.

Here’s all of Saturday’s La Liga results:

Real Sociedad 3 – Leganes 2

Girona 0 – Valencia 1

Alaves 3 – Athletic Bilbao 1

Deportivo 2 – Villarreal 4

Getafe 0 – Atletico Madrid 1

Real Betis 2 – Sevilla 2

Eibar 1 – Las Palmas 0

Real Madrid 6 – Celta Vigo 0

GERMAN BUNDESLIGA

Wolfsburg rolled their way to their first victory since Apr. 7th with a 4-1 beatdown of Koln at home. Jonas Hector canceled out Joshua Guilavogui’s opener as the sides went into halftime level at 1-1. Divock Origi snatched the lead for Wolfsburg in the 54th minute which began a three goal half for the hosts. Robin Knoche headed in an insurance goal in the 71st minute, before Josip Brekalo sealed the home win in stoppage time. Now Wolfsburg will face 2. Bundesliga side Holstein Kiel in a two legged playoff for a place in the Bundesliga next season. Koln finished last in the top flight this season.

Here’s all of Saturday’s Bundesliga results:

Bayern Munich 1 – VfB Stuttgart 4

1899 Hoffenheim 3 – Borussia Dortmund 1

Hertha Berlin 2 – RB Leipzig 6

Freiburg 2 – Augsburg 0

Schalke 1 – Eintracht Frankfurt 0

Bayer Leverkusen 3 – Hannover 2

Hamburg 2 – Borussia Monchengladbach 1

FSV Mainz 1 – Werder Bremen 2

VfL Wolfsburg 4 – Koln 1

ITALIAN SERIE A

Sassuolo got a massive three points on Saturday, defeating Inter Milan 2-1 at the San Siro. Matteo Politano’s wonderfully placed free kick gave the visitors a 1-0 lead in the 25th minute. Domenico Berardi doubled Sassuolo’s advantage in the 72nd minute as he rifled home from long range. Rafinha pulled one back for Inter in the 80th minute but it was too little too late. Andrea Consigli made seven saves in the win, Sassuolo’s second in a row. Inter close out their campaign with a road trip to Lazio next weekend.

Here’s all of Saturday’s Serie A results:

Benevento 1 – Genoa 0

Inter Milan 1 – Sassuolo 2

FRENCH LIGUE 1

Monaco left it late to get three points on Saturday, defeating St. Etienne 1-0 with a stoppage time winner. Fabinho slotted in the winning goal in the 91st minute from the penalty spot. It was the midfielder’s seventh goal of the season, and his fourth of the new year. Danijel Subasic was fairly quiet, making three saves in the home clean sheet. Monaco jumps back into second place with one match remaining while St. Etienne dropped to eighth.

Here’s all of Friday and Saturday’s Ligue 1 results:

Guingamp 3 – Marseille 3

Amiens 2 – Metz 0

Angers 0 – Nantes 2

Bordeaux 4 – Toulouse 2

Lille 2 – Dijon 1

Monaco 1 – St. Etienne 0

Montpellier 1 – Troyes 1

Nice 4 – Caen 1

PSG 0 – Rennes 2

Strasbourg 3 – Lyon 2