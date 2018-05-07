SBI MLS Power Rankings (Week 10)

Atlanta United went on the road in MLS Week 10 and showed it can win away from Mercedes-Benz Stadium, and that latest impressive performance has helped the Five Stripes climb to the top of the SBI MLS Power Rankings.

Tata Martino’s men have won seven of eight matches to catapult to the top of the overall league standings, led by the in-form Miguel Almiron and a defense that has tightened things up.

The New York Red Bulls have made a big jump up after their dominating 4-0 win against NYCFC. Jesse Marsch’s team is rounding into form as Kaku finds his footing, and with a defense that is looking tough to beat, the Red Bulls are showing their CONCACAF Champions League run was no fluke.

The LA Galaxy have slipped out of the top half of the standings after their third straight loss. Sigi Schmid’s men continue to struggle defensively, and Houston capitalized on that shakiness to grab all three points on Saturday.

We have a new team at the bottom of the rankings, as San Jose tumbled past D.C. United on the heels of their third straight loss, and sixth match without a win.

Here are the SBI MLS Power Rankings for Week 10:

SBI MLS POWER RANKINGS

1. ATLANTA UNITED (7-1-1)



————————

2. NEW YORK RED BULLS (5-3)

————————

3. NEW YORK CITY FC (6-2-2)

————————

4. ORLANDO CITY (6-2-1)

————————

5. SPORTING KANSAS CITY (6-2-2)

————————

6. TORONTO FC (2-4-1)

————————

7. LOS ANGELES FC (5-2-1)

————————

8. FC DALLAS (3-1-4)

————————

9. COLUMBUS CREW (4-3-3)

————————

10. PORTLAND TIMBERS (3-3-2)

————————

11. NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION (4-3-2)

————————

12. HOUSTON DYNAMO (3-3-2)

————————

13. LA GALAXY (3-5-1)

————————

14. MINNESOTA UNITED (4-5)



————————

15. VANCOUVER WHITECAPS (4-5-1)

————————

16. CHICAGO FIRE (2-4-2)

————————

17. REAL SALT LAKE (3-5-1)

————————

18. MONTREAL IMPACT (3-6)

————————

19. COLORADO RAPIDS (2-4-2)

————————

20. SEATTLE SOUNDERS (1-4-2)

————————

21. PHILADELPHIA UNION (2-4-2)

————————

22. D.C. UNITED (1-4-2)

————————

23. SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES (1-5-2)

————————