SBI MLS Power Rankings (Week 11)

The Eastern Conference continues to dominate the top of the SBI MLS Power Rankings, but Sporting Kansas City is moving into position to break up that monopoly.

Peter Vermes’ squad broke into the top four this week on the strength of its midweek win against Atlanta United.

The Five Stripes still held on to the top spot in the rankings after going to Orlando and halting Orlando City’s six-match winning streak.

A two-loss week has led us to finally dropping Toronto FC out of the Top 10. As much as TFC is still very much a team that should be expected to be near the top before long, right now Greg Vanney’s team is struggling mightily.

D.C. United has hit the bottom of the standings again, thanks in part to wins by the likes of San Jose and Philadelphia, and D.C. ‘s latest setback.

Here are the SBI MLS Power Rankings for Week 11:

SBI MLS POWER RANKINGS

1. (Last week-1) ATLANTA UNITED (8-2-1)

atlanta-united-logo-1

————————

2. (2) NEW YORK RED BULLS (6-3)

Image (4) red_bulls_logo.jpg for post 11751

————————

3. (3) NEW YORK CITY FC (6-2-3)

NYCFC logo

————————

4. (5) SPORTING KANSAS CITY (7-2-2)

Sporting Kansas City Logo

————————

5. (4) ORLANDO CITY (6-3-1)

OCSCprimary

————————

6. (7) LOS ANGELES FC (6-2-2)

————————

7. (9) COLUMBUS CREW (6-3-3)

ColumbusCrew-Primary

————————

8. (8) FC DALLAS (4-1-4)

Image (1) fc_dallas_logo.jpg for post 11692

————————

9. (10) PORTLAND TIMBERS (4-3-2)

Image (1) TimbersRevsLogos-e1441389075309-150x200.jpg for post 127381

————————

10. (11) NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION (5-3-2)

Image (4) new_england_revolution_logo.jpg for post 9350

————————

11. (6) TORONTO FC (2-6-1)

Image (1) toronto_fc_logo.jpg for post 11700

————————

12. (12) HOUSTON DYNAMO (3-3-3)

Houston Dynamo Logo

————————

13. (15) VANCOUVER WHITECAPS (4-5-2)

Vancouver Whitecaps FC Logo

————————

14. (13) LA GALAXY (3-6-1)

————————

15. (17) REAL SALT LAKE (4-5-1)

RSL Logo

————————

16. (16) CHICAGO FIRE (3-5-2)

Image (2) chicago_fire_logo.jpg for post 11727

————————

17. (14) MINNESOTA UNITED (4-7)

minnesota-united-logo-static

————————

18. (20) SEATTLE SOUNDERS (2-5-2)

Seattle Sounders FC Logo

————————

19. (21) PHILADELPHIA UNION (3-5-2)

————————

20. (23) SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES (2-5-2)

EarthquakesNewLogo

————————

21. (18) MONTREAL IMPACT (3-8)

Logo Impact MLS

————————

22. (19) COLORADO RAPIDS (2-5-2)

Image (2) colorado_rapids_logo.jpg for post 11739

————————

23. (22) D.C. UNITED (1-5-2)

