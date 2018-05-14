The Best of MLS Week 11: Gyasi Zardes, Christian Ramirez and more

The first dual match week of the Major League Soccer season produced a plethora of intriguing results and rivalry drama.

Wednesday’s slate was highlighted by Sporting Kansas City’s 2-0 win over 10-man Atlanta United, while Week 11 ended with a few heated rivalry matches.

Sandwiched in between Wednesday and Sunday were some remarkable performances and outings from teams that got back on track with victories.

The SBI staff had plenty of impressive showings to sift through for the Week 11 awards and below are the staff choices.

Player of the Week

Gyasi Zardes moved into a tie with Josef Martinez for the Golden Boot lead, as he scored three times in two games against the Philadelphia Union and Chicago Fire.

The former LA Galaxy man could now be at the forefront of Dave Sarachan’s U.S. Men’s National Team roster with Jozy Altidore injured.

Team of the Week

Sporting Kansas City only played one game in Week 11, but it produced a standout performance, as Peter Vermes’ men went into Mercedes-Benz Stadium and picked up three points.

The win was the third on the road for the Western Conference leader, and it featured the third clean sheet in four games for a defense rounding into form.

Rookie of the Week

Real Salt Lake’s Corey Baird scored for the second consecutive week in the Claret and Cobalt’s 3-2 win over D.C. United.

Baird is tied with Brek Shea, Will Bruin and Chris Mueller as the fourth-best American scorer in MLS with three goals.

Goal of the Week

Minnesota United’s Christian Ramirez caught Andrew Tarbell off guard with this beautiful strike from the right side of the field in the 26th minute of the Loons’ 3-1 loss to the San Jose Earthquakes.