The Best of MLS Week 12: David Villa, Carlos Vela and more

Week 12 in Major League Soccer belonged to road teams, as they scored five wins and three draws over five days of action.

However, one of the five visiting winners stood out among the pack to earn an impressive victory.

There were also plenty of stunning individual performances, as three different star strikes put in two-goal performances.

Below is a look at who the SBI staff voted on to be the best of MLS Week 12.

Player of the Week

On David Villa Day at Yankee Stadium, the Spanish forward found the back of the net on two occasions and contributed an assist to a third New York City FC tally.

Team of the Week

The New York Red Bulls pulled off the biggest result of Week 12, as they went into Mercedes-Benz Stadium and beat Atlanta United 3-1. Jesse Marsch’s side is fourth in the Eastern Conference and first in points per game.

Rookie of the Week

Luis Argudo turned in a solid 68-minute shift in the Columbus Crew’s 1-0 win over New England. The start was the second for the 67th overall pick in the 2018 MLS draft.

Goal of the Week

Carlos Vela’s sublime shot from the right side of the box left Jeff Attinella froze as it soared into the top-left part of the net in LAFC’s loss to Portland.