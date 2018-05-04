The SBI Show: Episode 277 (with special guests Jesse Marsch and Romain Gall)

The SBI Show: Episode 277 (with special guests Jesse Marsch and Romain Gall)

Podcasts

The SBI Show: Episode 277 (with special guests Jesse Marsch and Romain Gall)

After a year-long hiatus, The SBI Show is back.

Host Ives Galarcep is back once again, covering the key topics in American soccer, and the first episode since 2016 features a trio of guests to kick off a new era for the show.

New York Red Bulls head coach Jesse Marsch joins the show to discuss the latest installment of the Red Bulls-NYCFC rivalry, taking place on Saturday. GIF Sundsvall midfielder Romain Gall is also on the show, joining in from Sweden to discuss his excellent form, and the rough road he took to reach the best point in his young career.

Former SBI Show co-host Garrett Cleverly also checks in from Arizona to catch up long-time listeners on what he’s been up to.

Give the show a listen here:

, , Americans Abroad, Featured, MLS- New York City FC, MLS- New York Red Bulls, Podcasts

Recent News

Comments

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

3hr

Midweek games kicked off Week 8 of the USL season, with a number of scoreless draws peppering the results. First up, Real Monarchs SLC and Las Vegas Lights FC played Monday to a scoreless draw. The Lights were (…)

More SBI
Home