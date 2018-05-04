The SBI Show: Episode 277 (with special guests Jesse Marsch and Romain Gall)

After a year-long hiatus, The SBI Show is back.

Host Ives Galarcep is back once again, covering the key topics in American soccer, and the first episode since 2016 features a trio of guests to kick off a new era for the show.

New York Red Bulls head coach Jesse Marsch joins the show to discuss the latest installment of the Red Bulls-NYCFC rivalry, taking place on Saturday. GIF Sundsvall midfielder Romain Gall is also on the show, joining in from Sweden to discuss his excellent form, and the rough road he took to reach the best point in his young career.

Former SBI Show co-host Garrett Cleverly also checks in from Arizona to catch up long-time listeners on what he’s been up to.

Give the show a listen here: