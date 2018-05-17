Thursday Ticker: Guardiola signs extension, Kluivert rejects Ajax extension, and more

Pep Guardiola has made quite an impact in his second at Manchester City leading his team to both the English Premier League title and the League Cup.

The Spaniard has guaranteed another two years to the club, signing a two year extension on Thursday. Guardiola has pledged his future to Manchester City until the summer of 2021.

“I am so happy and excited. It’s a pleasure to be able to work here,” Guardiola told City’s official website.

“I will focus on the desire of my players to become a better team and every day that’s what I will try to do – to improve on the pitch and improve our players. We have a young squad with an average age of 23 and we want to keep taking steps forward and maintain the levels we’ve achieved this season.”

Guardiola led Manchester City to a magnificent campaign in 2017-18, helping them break Premier League records for points (100), wins (32), and goals scored (106).

JUSTIN KLUIVERT REJECTS AJAX EXTENSION, HITS OUT AT CLUB

19-year-old Justin Kluivert has caught the eye of many teams in Europe, and very well could be on the way out this summer from Eredivisie side Ajax.

Kluivert featured in 30 league matches for Ajax this past season, scoring 10 goals and adding five assists. Despite some dazzling performances, Kluivert and Ajax had to settle for a second place finish in the Dutch top flight behind winners PSV.

However, negotiations have hit a snag in recent weeks with Ajax CEO Edwin van der Sar suggesting Kluivert’s agent Mino Raiola has persuaded the winger to leave.

“Ajax wants me to extend my contract so that they can ask for more [when they sell],” Kluivert told Volkskrant. “What do they really want? My plan was to stay, but a lot has happened lately. The fans think that it’s only about money, while everyone knows I had it good. I was not waiting for money at all. Football is important. I want to develop myself.

“I was more or less told that I had to sign up. Otherwise I had to leave. Then you start thinking. I spoke briefly with [technical director] Marc Overmars. I feel pressured. The most important thing for Ajax is that I extend my contract. Then it’s not about football, but about money.”

Ajax’s run for the league title fell short, falling four points behind eventual winners PSV. A 3-0 road loss to PSV back on April 15th really flipped momentum in the winners’ favor, and Kluivert feels the future could be even tougher for the club.

“I want to be the best in the world,” he said. “Look what’s happening around me, with other players who want to leave or are leaving. It will soon be difficult to get through the preliminary round of the Champions League, and competitions at the highest level are important.

HARRY WINKS SIGNS NEW CONTRACT WITH TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR

England international midfielder Harry Winks has committed to Tottenham Hotspur, signing a new extension with the club.

The 22-year-old will now have a deal with Spurs that runs until 2023. Winks won his first England cap last year, but only made nine appearances this season with Spurs due to injuries.

Winks came through the Tottenham youth system and has reportedly been given the name ‘Little Iniesta’ by boss Mauricio Pochettino. The midfielder joins Cameron Carter-Vickers, Kyle Walker-Peters, and Davinson Sanchez who all have inked new deals this week with the club.

Winks is expected to undergo ankle surgery but should be back for preseason ahead of the 2018-19 campaign.

FORMER CHIVAS KEEPER COTA MOVES TO CLUB LEON

Club Leon added another goalkeeper to their roster on Thursday, acquiring Rodolfo Cota from Pachuca.

The 30-year-old spent the last six tournaments with Chivas de Guadalajara, helping them to the 2017 Clausura title and the 2018 CONCACAF Champions League. Cota has been with Pachuca since 2007, but has seen loans to Puebla and Chivas in the last few seasons.

“I’m really happy because I’m coming to a great team with great fans like Leon. I’m ready to defend your colors,” Cota said in a message posted to Twitter.

Leon’s No. 1 goalkeeper had been American international William Yarborough but his future now looks uncertain with the arrival of Cota.