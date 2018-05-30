Torres, Godoy, Perez headline Panama's final roster for World Cup

Panama qualified for their first ever World Cup last fall, and now they know the players that will head to Russia.

Headlining the roster for Los Canaleros is Seattle Sounders defender Roman Torres. He is one of six MLS players on the squad. Joining him are New York Red Bulls’ Fidel Escobar and Michael Amir Murillo, Adolfo Machado of the Houston Dynamo, and Anibal Godoy and Harold Cummings of the San Jose Earthquakes.

Several other names familiar to MLS fans are on the squad as well. Former MLSers Blas Perez, Armando Cooper, Alberto Quintero, and Jaime Penedo will also make the trek to Russia in a couple weeks.

The squad features only one outfield player plying his trade in Panama. Midfielder Valentin Pimentel plays for Plaza Amador. Two of the three keepers also play for Panamanian clubs.

Panama are in Group G with England, Belgium, and Tunisia.

Here is their full roster:

Goalkeepers (3): José Calderón (Chorrillo), Jaime Penedo (Dinamo Bucaresti), Alex Rodríguez (San Francisco)

Defenders (8): Felipe Baloy (Municipal), Harold Cummings (San Jose Earthquakes), Eric Davis (Dunajska Streda), Fidel Escobar (New York Red Bulls), Adolfo Machado (Houston Dynamo), Michael Amir Murillo (New York Red Bulls), Luis Ovalle (Olimpia), Roman Torres (Seattle Sounders)

Midfielders (7): Edgar Barcenas (Tapachula), Armando Cooper (Universidad de Chile), Anibal Godoy (San Jose Earthquakes), Gabriel Gomez (Atletico Bucaramanga), Valentin Pimentel (Plaza Amador), Alberto Quintero (Universitario), Jose Luis Rodriguez (Gent)

Forwards(5): Abdiel Arroyo (Alajuelense), Ismael Diaz (Deportivo Fabril), Blas Perez (Municipal), Luis Tejada (Sport Boys), Gabriel Torres (Huachipato)