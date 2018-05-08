U.S. assures FIFA that travel discrimination will not impact World Cup 2026

The United 2026 World Cup bid has faced some questions in recent months due to the potential effects of a travel ban, but leadership recently reached out to FIFA in an effort to ease those concerns.

According to the AP, President Donald Trump and his administration have guaranteed FIFA that there will be no discrimination around entry to the U.S. as part of the 2026 World Cup. Questions about a potential ban have been raised throughout the bidding process with a recent independent report saying there could be “some potential discrimination in relation to travel restrictions for some citizens from certain states.”

“All eligible athletes, officials and fans from all countries around the world would be able to enter the United States without discrimination,” the U.S. government told FIFA in a letter last week.

On Tuesday, Mexico Football Federation President Decio de Maria gave a speech in Brussels, referencing the letter while further relaying the idea that all would be welcome.

“Our three governments have provided the strong guarantees we need, including so that entry will be safe, reliable and convenient for every player and every fan,” De Maria told the International Sports Press Association Congress.

“Just as it did for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles, the United States government has stated that it intends to issue visas, subject to U.S. law ‘without regard to race, skin color, ethnic, national or social origin, gender, language, religion.or sexual orientation,’” De Maria added.

The Unified Bid now forecasts 2026 the tournament would generate a $14 billion in revenue for FIFA if held in North America, far surpassing the record $5.7 billion in revenue in the four-year 2014 World Cup cycle.