U.S. U-19s defeats Ukraine, Kazakhstan to open Slovakia Cup

U.S. Under-20 National Team

The U.S. U-19 Men’s National Team is off to a strong start in the Slovakia Cup, a youth tournament featuring eight international sides.

They opened the tournament with an 8-0 thumping of Kazakhstan on Monday and followed that up with a 2-1 win over Ukraine on Tuesday.

They will conclude the group stage of the tournament on Thursday when they face the Czech Republic, who also have two wins in their first two matches.

The roster for this tournament contains several MLS and European prospects. James Sands of New York City FC and Chris Gloster of the New York Red Bulls headline those playing in the United States while Schalke 04’s Zyen Jones is the lone European prospect in the team.

