Wednesday Kickoff: Romero out for World Cup, Arsenal hire Emery and more

One starting-caliber goalkeeper is set to miss out for a World Cup contender.

Argentina’s Sergio Romero will miss the World Cup due to injury. (REPORT)

Arsenal confirmed the appointment of Unai Emery. (REPORT)

Yaya Toure didn’t rule out a move to Manchester United that would allow him to serve as a mentor for Paul Pogba. (REPORT)

Manchester United is reportedly interested in Shakhtar Donetsk’s Fred. (REPORT)

Leicester City is expecting to receive £80 million in any transfer for Riyad Mahrez. (REPORT)

Goalkeeper Lukas Hradecky has joined Bayer Leverkusen with incumbent starter Bernd Leno looking likely for a transfer of his own. (REPORT)

Valencia defender Jose Gaya has signed a new deal with the club. (REPORT)

Juventus is reportedly looking to sign Genoa goalkeeper Mattia Perin as Ginaluigi Buffon’s replacement. (REPORT)

