Chicharito: I'd rather earn $5 million in Spain than $10 million in MLS

Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez might not be coming to Major League Soccer soon, as some fans want him to.

When posed with the question if he’d rather earn $10 million playing in MLS or $5 million playing in Spain, the Mexico international chose the latter.

Hernandez also said he’d prefer a move to Mexico if he were to return to North America after spending the majority of his career in Europe.

“I’ll tell you this, when I return, when I’m able to return to [North America]… it’ll be Mexico, obviously,” Hernandez said. “But wherever it is, that doesn’t mean that’s the end of it, OK? For me, the end is when I retire, be it in China, Dubai, Qatar, MLS, the Spanish league, Dutch, French.”

Hernandez scored eight Premier League goals for West Ham United last season and will be at the forefront of Mexico’s World Cup squad. El Tri’s campaign in Russia begins Sunday against Germany.

Comments

6 comments
  • quozzel

    Little Bean is far too proud to play alongside such pikers as Carlos Vela and the Dos Santos brothers.

    Take that, yanquis

    And mentioning us alongside such leagues as China and Qatar as a “retirement” league…I really don’t think he thought that through.

    Man, we SERIOUSLY need to finish business and take down Liga MX in CONCACAF Champions League this time around. Tired of this stuff. Seriously.

    Like

    Reply
  • Scott e Dio93

    You suck! I rather pay to see someone like Gaston Ramirez or Icardi!

    For a $10 million! MLS could bring a “real star” & forget about these over-rated green rats.

    Like

    Reply
  • Bryan

    Hes not even very good anymore. He’ll be taking whatever scarps he can get a lot sooner than he thinks.

    Like

    Reply
  • Rob

    LOL
    To be fair, unlike waaaaaa ogling his cousin at a family reunion, he has never been known to take the easy way out. No successful athlete ever has.

    Like

    Reply

