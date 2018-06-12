Chicharito: I'd rather earn $5 million in Spain than $10 million in MLS

Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez might not be coming to Major League Soccer soon, as some fans want him to.

When posed with the question if he’d rather earn $10 million playing in MLS or $5 million playing in Spain, the Mexico international chose the latter.

Hernandez also said he’d prefer a move to Mexico if he were to return to North America after spending the majority of his career in Europe.

“I’ll tell you this, when I return, when I’m able to return to [North America]… it’ll be Mexico, obviously,” Hernandez said. “But wherever it is, that doesn’t mean that’s the end of it, OK? For me, the end is when I retire, be it in China, Dubai, Qatar, MLS, the Spanish league, Dutch, French.”

Hernandez scored eight Premier League goals for West Ham United last season and will be at the forefront of Mexico’s World Cup squad. El Tri’s campaign in Russia begins Sunday against Germany.