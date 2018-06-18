Club Leon officially parts ways with Landon Donovan

Former U.S. international Landon Donovan could see his career coming to a close in the near future.

Club Leon, Donovan’s team in 2018, officially announced they would be parting company with the 36-year-old according to Goal. Donovan came out of retirement a second time and joined the Liga MX side in January.

However, he failed to make much of an impact with the club as he totaled 98 minutes of playing time in five appearances. Donovan’s original contract was scheduled to run through 2018 but Leon has confirmed they would be parting company ahead of the league season.

“Landon Donovan and Club Leon have agreed to part ways and to not validate the signed contract for next season,” read a club statement.

“During the time that Landon spent with our team, he has been exemplary in all aspects. The club loses a legendary professional in the world of sports that leaves an indelible mark in our club.”

Donovan won six Major League Soccer titles during his career, and is the joint all-time leading scorer for the U.S. Men’s National Team with 57 goals.

It is unclear if Donovan will retire or continue playing elsewhere.