England puts six past Panama in dominant performance

England’s clash with Panama ended as a historic beatdown.
The Three Lions scored early and often against the CONCACAF side, cruising to a dominant 6-1 win on Sunday. The win puts England level on points with Belgium while Panama remains winless after losing to the Belgians in their opener.
The beatdown began in the eighth minute as John Stones got on the end of Kieran Trippier corner kick to kickstart the England scoring blitz. Harry Kane was then on the board 14 minutes later, scoring his first of two penalty kicks on the day.
Jesse Lingard made it three with the best goal of the bunch in the 36th minute, finishing on a wonderful piece of build-up play with Raheem Sterling. The Manchester United midfielder’s finish was a curled effort from outside of the box, pushing the scoreline to 3-0.
Following Stones’ second finish of the day, Kane fired his second penalty kick in stoppage time of the first half, making it 5-0 heading into the second 45.
Kane completed his hat-trick early in the second half, bu didn’t know much about the shot that ended up being his third. Kane’s finish was a deflection of a Ruben Loftus-Cheek effort, pushing the score to 6-0.
In the 78th minute, though, Panama got their feel-good moment, scoring their first goal at the World Cup. Felipe Baloy provided the finish from a free kick, firing past Jordan Pickford to send the Panama fans into a frenzy.
England will now look to win the group in a heavyweight clash with Belgium while Panama will hope to seal a World Cup point or three against Tunisia in their tournament finale.
MAN OF THE MATCH
Recognition could go to any number of England players, but Lingard, in particular, was dangerous and impactful in the Three Lions attack.
MOMENT OF THE MATCH
Stones’ opening goal opened the floodgates and removed any hope of Panama brawling their way to a result on Sunday.
MATCH TO FORGET
As difficult as it is to pick a Man of the Match, it’s perhaps even more difficult to single out one Panama player for a bad game. Defensively, Panama was shambolic and, as the defensive leader, Roman Torres will be frustrated by his team’s performance.
Harry Kane can win the Golden Boot if England plays Panama 3 times in group stage. 🤪🤣😎
Now the world sees what thugs Panama are.
All i could think watching this is that this Panamanian team managed to perform better in the hex down the stretch than we did. Hurts just that much worse. Embarassing really.
The Hex isn’t the WC. Go back in history and look at the records of Panamanian and Honduran teams, at all ages and levels, when they reach the WC. They overwhelmingly get crushed or are an embarrassment. There are maybe one or two exceptions. If the Hex had been reffed like the WC how many more fouls, yellows, reds and penalties, would have been called on them? In the US 4-0 win they should have easily had five to six yellows…par for the course for them. When they can’t play hack and mug they have nothing. Doesn’t excuse the total US breakdown manufactured by terrible leaership (Gulati and con artist JK), but that is reality. Hell, when the US U20’s beat Hondo in the regional final two years ago, a family friedn who offciates in the 2 Bund watched in horror. He said there were 6 yellow and two easy reds in that match….Honso got one yellow, and Justin Glad and EPB were targeted and injured for several mths. The way ot is, and it don’t help the region or those teams improve. Sad.
Agree that panama should have had countless cards in game against us that would have greatly impacted eligibility and likely results. Oananma dis not really earn a birth, they were gifted a goal against Costa Rica as ball never crossed line. However, JK has no blame in US not making cup because US was back in third place after arenas first two games. They recovered from bad start and then blew it. No one defended,Pulisic who was targeted. Its on players and arena but really mostly players. US like panama did not deserve to be at the cup.
I’m not getting into this…but if u think JK has no blame u r crazy. Rome wasn’t built in a day and it didn’t fall in a day. Terrible leaders erode the base over time, and once Sunil stupidly gave him that extension a year before the cup he had totalitarian power and our fate of continued erosion was sealed. Anyone who thinks JK should be in charge of anything will never be a leader or in charge of much of anything of importance in their. He is a salesman and savvy populist politician, who knows how to manipulate. He can’t lead, manage, doesn’t have the wok ethic, or neccessary tactical brains needed. I would be more shocked but humans are easily manipulated through populism, lack of knowledge and emotion. JK’s tactics to gain control r more in line with what rulers in Turkey and Venezuela have done more recently. Same process. Problem is once they r in charge and in control it’s to late…..and it’s the very same populace that cheered them on as saviours in the beginning.
This what terribel leadership does….breaks thimgs down over time. In a time when there is more research, coach control, game planning and tactics involved in football than any in history….our guy was all about go out and express yourself, and stay at home in Cali and worry about it later.
Insane.
Funny how I always championed and defended Bradley over Arena or JK,,,,and he was mocked and despised by the overwhelming majority if US fans. Yet time has proven who is easily the best coach of the three. Easily. Unfortunately populism, lack of knowledge and emotion trump that oh so often. Hard work, a quiet mouth and ability are no match for the blather of Arena and sheer con artist, incompetent idiocy of a JK…..and emotionally limited fans.
Guess I did get into it. Just stunned if u know JK, his history, experience, and what real soccer people think about him….not his PR guy, author or friends, that u can say he wasn’t to blame. Just shows why leaders can lead anywjhere….the qualities translate to anything, and why most don’t get it….very few true leaders out there who understand what it takes to make an entity work. Social nedia has trukly helped the ignorant and easily manipulated more than anyone else. Sad.
