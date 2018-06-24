England puts six past Panama in dominant performance

England’s clash with Panama ended as a historic beatdown.

The Three Lions scored early and often against the CONCACAF side, cruising to a dominant 6-1 win on Sunday. The win puts England level on points with Belgium while Panama remains winless after losing to the Belgians in their opener.

The beatdown began in the eighth minute as John Stones got on the end of Kieran Trippier corner kick to kickstart the England scoring blitz. Harry Kane was then on the board 14 minutes later, scoring his first of two penalty kicks on the day.

Jesse Lingard made it three with the best goal of the bunch in the 36th minute, finishing on a wonderful piece of build-up play with Raheem Sterling. The Manchester United midfielder’s finish was a curled effort from outside of the box, pushing the scoreline to 3-0.

Following Stones’ second finish of the day, Kane fired his second penalty kick in stoppage time of the first half, making it 5-0 heading into the second 45.

Kane completed his hat-trick early in the second half, bu didn’t know much about the shot that ended up being his third. Kane’s finish was a deflection of a Ruben Loftus-Cheek effort, pushing the score to 6-0.

In the 78th minute, though, Panama got their feel-good moment, scoring their first goal at the World Cup. Felipe Baloy provided the finish from a free kick, firing past Jordan Pickford to send the Panama fans into a frenzy.

England will now look to win the group in a heavyweight clash with Belgium while Panama will hope to seal a World Cup point or three against Tunisia in their tournament finale.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Recognition could go to any number of England players, but Lingard, in particular, was dangerous and impactful in the Three Lions attack.

MOMENT OF THE MATCH

Stones’ opening goal opened the floodgates and removed any hope of Panama brawling their way to a result on Sunday.

MATCH TO FORGET

As difficult as it is to pick a Man of the Match, it’s perhaps even more difficult to single out one Panama player for a bad game. Defensively, Panama was shambolic and, as the defensive leader, Roman Torres will be frustrated by his team’s performance.