Erick ‘Cubo’ Torres moves to Club Tijuana

After a rough season with Liga MX side Pumas, Erick ‘Cubo’ Torres is making a switch within the Mexican league.

The 25-year-old Mexican has moved to Club Tijuana after making only five league appearances with Pumas last season.

Torres failed to score a goal with Pumas after a move from MLS’ Houston Dynamo in 2017. Torres scored14 goals in 49 appearances with Houston.

Torres began his career with Guadalajara in 2010 before being loaned to Chivas USA in 2013-14. After unsuccessful loans back to Guadalajara and Cruz Azul, Torres returned to MLS with the Dynamo ahead of the 2017 season.

Cubo has seven caps for the Mexican National Team, and has also represented them at the U-17, U-20, and U-23 levels in the past.

