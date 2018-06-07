FC Dallas to travel to Sporting KC, Galaxy face Timbers in U.S. Open Cup Round of 16

The top two teams in the Western Conference will face off in the U.S. Open Cup Round of 16.
FC Dallas was drawn against Sporting Kansas City during Thursday morning’s draw at U.S. Soccer headquarters in Chicago. Sporting KC eliminated FC Dallas in extra time in the quarterfinals a year ago. The winner of that contest will face Minnesota United or the Houston Dynamo in the quarterfinal.
Over in the East, the New York Red Bulls and Philadelphia Union will meet once again in the Round of 16, with the winner facing off against either D.C. United or Orlando City.
Two of the three remaining USL sides, Louisville City and Nashville SC, will play for a quarterfinal matchup versus either Atlanta United or the Chicago Fire, while Sacramento Republic visits LAFC.
The Sacramento-LAFC victor will face either the LA Galaxy or Portland Timbers in the final eight.
Round of 16 matches will be played from June 16-20.
Round of 16 Matchups
New York Red Bulls at Philadelphia Union
Orlando City at D.C. United
Chicago Fire at Atlanta United
Nashville SC at Louisville City
Minnesota United at Houston Dynamo
FC Dallas at Sporting Kansas City
Sacramento Republic at LAFC
LA Galaxy at Portland Timbers
thumps up to seeing teams use the Open Cup to mix their best players with best prospects. watching SKC play Busio, Lindsey, Kuzain next to Russell and Besler is a prime example of what this Cup should be about. Atlanta giving an opportunity to Carleton, Vazquez in front of Gressel, Kratz and Pirez another good example. NYRB essentially bringing their A-team minus BWP another great showing.
thumps up to Cincinnati, North Carolina, Sacramento, Nashville, Louisville – all the teams that want to move up a league, proving it (or at least coming close to) on the field.
thumps down to Colorado for not even having any young players to mix in, fielded most of their older starters, didn’t even get a shot on target. no doubt they will complain about this game after they lose in Houston this weekend. proving they are not division 1 quality.
