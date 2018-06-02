FIFA's 2026 World Cup host evaluations heavily favor Unted bid

FIFA has released it’s evaluations of the potential hosts for the 2026 World Cup, and the United bid of the USA, Mexico, and Canada has to like the results.

The United 2026 bid scored an impressive four out of five possible points compared to Morocco’s less than stellar 2.7 out of five.

Propping up the North American bid was their score in stadium infrastructure and hospitality. The big features 17 stadiums that could all host a World Cup match right here and now, compared to Morocco’s 14 stadiums that all require some form of renovation or still need to be built.

FIFA’s report praised the American stadium situation, saying it allowed the organization to “focus on a number of exciting initiatives related to sports science, fan engagement, multimedia interaction and other new forms of digitalization.”

The United bid received a perfect score for ticketing and hospitality as well, the only such mark in any category across the two bids.

That isn’t to say the bid was 100% perfect. One negative mark for their proposal was overall organizing costs. The evaluation committee estimated the North American event would cost $2.16 billion all told. Morocco got off cheaper at $1.87 billion.

However, that cost is potentially offset by the estimated revenue to stem from the 2026 World Cup. The United bid would bring in an estimated $14.3 billion, nearly twice Morocco’s $7.2 billion guess.

Morocco’s bid featured three categories slated as “high risk” propositions. FIFA had strong questions regarding their stadiums, accommodations, and the availability of transportation. The United bid, meanwhile, didn’t have any high risk categories and only three considered medium risk, including governmental support and human rights standards.

Overall, neither bid failed the evaluation, so a vote will proceed on June 13, at the next FIFA General Congress.

The strong showing is by no means makes the American big a slam dunk to be selected. Qatar notoriously had a very low showing in the initial evaluation process for the 2022 World Cup, and they ended up winning the vote.

FIFA published the entire evaluation report and it can be read here.