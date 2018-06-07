Hope Solo: 2026 World Cup shouldn't go to United bid

Former U.S. Women’s National Team goalkeeper Hope Solo is speaking out against the joint World Cup bid between the U.S., Canada and Mexico just a week before the vote for the 2026 host takes place.
“I can’t say it should be awarded to Morocco,” Solo said, according to the AP. “But I don’t think it should go to the United States, and that’s hard to say.”
“Hopefully FIFA can stand up and step in and say, ‘If we’re going to reward you, let’s look at everything and point out where you can fix certain things,’” Solo added.
The disgruntled former international netminder also chastised the structure of MLS while discouraging the efforts of the group behind the United bid.
“That is not helping the sport in America,” Solo said. “I want to see promotion-relegation in the NASL and the MLS. Right now it’s true, you have rich ownership groups owning MLS teams and they’re only getting richer and they’re alienating everybody else.
“A new ownership group can’t just come in and purchase a team even though they have the financial security, even though they have the commitment. It’s controlled by those single individuals at Soccer United Marketing, MLS in particular, (Commissioner) Don Garber,” Solo said.
The vote to decide the host of the 2026 World Cup takes place on June 10 in Moscow.
The United bid presented by the three North American nations is going up against Morocco for the right to host the tournament in eight years.
Let’s bring in pro/rel so you’re happy about the bid and then watch it blow up the leagues and then no man is making more than the old $30k A-League salaries and women are out of work above amateur level because there aren’t economics to carry women’s pro teams anymore. What a dingbat.
I don’t see how this statement does anything except make her look (more) like an uninformed, bitter outsider to the US Soccer world. I realize that their can be disagreement on how things are run, but every candidate and supporter of the US M and W teams should be in favor of our joint bid with Canada and Mexico.
And, if she can’t say that Morocco should get it, what is the point of her comment at all? There are two bids. I hope that this is the end of any commentary on Hope Solo. She was a great competitor for the USWNT, but “she crazy”
for any grammar police – sorry for misuse of “their” instead of “there”. Not sure how that happened.
NASL canceled its season and for the time being is effectively defunct. That’s the first hint she’s being a zealot crank, is mentioning that league, carrying that water. It resonates like the lawsuit or the guy who keeps offering a money pledge in exchange for adopting NASL style rules. At some point people need to give MLS some credit as the longest lasting first division pro soccer league in recent memory, and acknowledge that we’ve tried NASL’s version twice and folded each time.
And, yeah, you can line up with the NASL folks and be the dissent without coming off like a hater. Maybe it’s that despite all she did for the Nats, the way it ended, she’ll be carrying some sort of Tonya Harding thing with that forever. So not only is she with NASL but out of the tent altogether.
Not even worth a comment!!
Her arguments are shakier that whaaaaa’s mobile home when his mom comes to visit.
It’s not FIFA’s job to police every decision every FA around the world makes. They’ve already done enough forcing USSF to create MLS. The rest is up to us.
What a stupid thing to say. If she had any sense she would have kept this opinion to herself.
“If she had any sense…” LoL True, true, but…. LoL.
Oh you didn’t hear? They dismissed the domestic charges against her. That makes her a saint now (seriously, check her Twitter).
Holy *&^%… LoL… There are certainly legitimate arguments against- one being a joint bid spread that far over an enormous continent makes for a diluted logistical mess in my view- kinda lame. That however was… quite a disjointed, random compilation of irrelevant grievances. Come on Hope say what you really mean: “Plus, well… ya know….. they done me wrong :(” What makes this all the more funny/sad/amazing is months back she was actually on the ballot to run U.S. Soccer. Ha! Instead of Hope her parents should have named her Vindictiva.
The only thing she got right was the SUM/Garber part. I predict FC Dallas will develop the future Bundesliga all-star starting 11 team and be compensated= $0, for it.
