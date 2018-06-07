Hope Solo: 2026 World Cup shouldn't go to United bid

Former U.S. Women’s National Team goalkeeper Hope Solo is speaking out against the joint World Cup bid between the U.S., Canada and Mexico just a week before the vote for the 2026 host takes place.

“I can’t say it should be awarded to Morocco,” Solo said, according to the AP. “But I don’t think it should go to the United States, and that’s hard to say.”

“Hopefully FIFA can stand up and step in and say, ‘If we’re going to reward you, let’s look at everything and point out where you can fix certain things,’” Solo added.

The disgruntled former international netminder also chastised the structure of MLS while discouraging the efforts of the group behind the United bid.

“That is not helping the sport in America,” Solo said. “I want to see promotion-relegation in the NASL and the MLS. Right now it’s true, you have rich ownership groups owning MLS teams and they’re only getting richer and they’re alienating everybody else.

“A new ownership group can’t just come in and purchase a team even though they have the financial security, even though they have the commitment. It’s controlled by those single individuals at Soccer United Marketing, MLS in particular, (Commissioner) Don Garber,” Solo said.

The vote to decide the host of the 2026 World Cup takes place on June 10 in Moscow.

The United bid presented by the three North American nations is going up against Morocco for the right to host the tournament in eight years.