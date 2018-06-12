Kylian Mbappe leaves France training session with injury

France has a major injury concern with the World Cup just days away.

Kylian Mbappe had to leave training early on Tuesday after being injured by a tackle from defender Adil Rami. The 19-year-old forward went straight to the locker room with an apparent left ankle injury.

Kylian Mbappé a été touché dans un contact avec Adil Rami https://t.co/ebzRzl7sua pic.twitter.com/A8tPqrNWwO — L'ÉQUIPE (@lequipe) June 12, 2018

Mbappe scored the lone goal in France’s recent 1-1 draw with the U.S. Men’s National Team. Should Mbappe miss time, the team has a number of attacking options with players like Ousmane Dembele, Florian Thauvin, Nabil Fekir and Thomas Lemar able to play out wide.

France takes the field on Saturday for the team’s group stage opener against Australia.