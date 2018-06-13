MLS Wednesday Scoreboard: Crew host Atlanta, Sounders travel to Red Bulls, and more

Major League Soccer is nearing a week long break but first 12 teams are in action on Wednesday, hoping to grab one more victory prior to that.

The headliner comes from Mafpre Stadium with two of the top three teams in the East squaring off. Atlanta United face a trip to Columbus, looking to extend their lead at the top of the standings. The Crew will look to draw even with Atlanta heading into the break, needing a win to do so.

On the East Coast, the New York Red Bulls welcome the defending Western Conference champs to town. Orlando City travels to Montreal, while Toronto FC hosts D.C. United.

Elsewhere, the San Jose Earthquakes host the New England Revolution on the West Coast while the Chicago Fire face a trip to the struggling Colorado Rapids.

Here’s a closer look at all of Wednesday’s MLS action:

CREW VS. ATLANTA UNITED (7:30 P.M. EST, ESPN+)

Gregg Berhalter’s men face off with Atlanta United in the first of two meetings this summer. The Crew eliminated Atlanta in last season’s playoffs via a penalty shootout.

The Crew have drawn their last three matches, but are unbeaten in nine straight.

Atlanta are unbeaten in three straight, and recently coming off a 1-1 draw in New York.

IMPACT VS. ORLANDO CITY (7:30 P.M. EST, ESPN+)

Seven points separate the Impact and Lions in the standings, but but the hosts are coming in on better form.

The Impact have only won two of their last seven matches, and will need to find their form in front of goal. Ignacio Piatti leads the team with five goals this season.

Orlando have lost five straight and look like a shear image of what they were earlier this season. Dom Dwyer leads the Lions with seven goals in 2018.

TORONTO FC VS. D.C. UNITED (8:00 P.M. EST, ESPN+)

Two of the bottom three teams in the East square off at BMO Field with Toronto welcoming D.C. to town.

Greg Vanney’s men defeated the Union 2-0 last weekend, behind a pair of Jonathan Osorio’s brace. The Canadian has four goals this season, double of what he tallied in 2017.

D.C. fell 2-1 last weekend at Seattle, conceding twice after taking a second-half lead. Ben Olsen’s side have only won twice all season, once at home and once on the road.

RED BULLS VS. SOUNDERS (8:00 P.M. EST, ESPN+)

Red Bull Arena will feature an intriguing showdown between two of the MLS’ most prolific franchises.

The Red Bulls are winless in their last three fixtures, drawing two of those three. Austrian midfielder Daniel Royer is a player to watch after two goals last week in U.S. Open Cup action.

The Sounders got back to winning ways as they defeated D.C. 2-1 at home. Nicolas Lodeiro and Magnus Eikrem each tallied goals in the victory.

RAPIDS VS. FIRE (9:00 P.M. EST, ESPN+)

The Chicago Fire will look to extend their unbeaten run to three matches as they visit the Colorado Rapids.

Veljko Paunovic’s side drew 1-1 with New England last weekend, but allowed the visitors to draw level late. With Nemanja Nikolic injured again, Alan Gordon will step into the starting lineup.

The Rapids are finding it tough for any consistency, losing eight in a row. Anthony Hudson’s side won this fixture 2-1 back in 2016 and will look for some luck for that to happen again on Wednesday.

EARTHQUAKES VS. REVOLUTION (10:30 P.M. EST, ESPN+)

Plenty of attacking talent will be on display from Avaya Stadium with the Quakes hosting the Revs.

Mikael Stahre’s side scored a trio of goals last weekend but lost 4-3 late to LAFC. Chris Wondolowski scored a brace while Danny Hoesen had two assists.

The Revs fought back for a 1-1 draw in Chicago last weekend, and will look to their trio of attackers to lead the way.

Cristian Penilla, Teal Bunbury, and Diego Fagundez have totaled 18 goals so far for Brad Friedel’s side.