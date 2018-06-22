Must See Goal: Ahmed Musa opens scoring for Nigeria

World Cup 2018

Ahmed Musa has had to wait for his chance with the Nigerian National Team, but took advantage of a start on Friday.

The CSKA Moscow man scored a brace against Iceland, helping the Super Eagles to a 2-0 triumph in Volgograd. However his first strike was a beautiful pair of concentration and ability which opened the lead in the 48th minute.

Musa received a cross from winger Victor Moses, which look to be a little high but controlled it nicely.

A nice pass up to himself allowed the forward to build strength for a shot towards goal, and he blistered a right-footed effort into the roof of the goal.

It was Musa’s first goal in the tournament, and he would later double his stats in the 74th minute after pacing around several Iceland defenders to ice the result.

Nigeria close out group stage action against Argentina on Tuesday.

Home