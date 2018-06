Brazil definitely has one of the most talented rosters in the 2018 FIFA World Cup, and one of their stars opened his account on Sunday.

Philippe Coutinho’s right-footed screamer has given his side a 1-0 lead over Switzerland in Rostov. The Barcelona man picked up a loose ball, give a touch, and rifled a shot off the right post and in for his first World Cup goal.

OH, GOODNESS. 😱😱 Philippe Coutinho scores a BEAUTIFUL curler to put Brazil up 1-0 on Switzerland! pic.twitter.com/2CqXqaqOk1 — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) June 17, 2018

The goal has Brazil up 1-0 at halftime, but it certainly will go down as a day to remember for the midfielder.