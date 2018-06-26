Must-See Goal: Marcos Rojo

Argentina had been dealing with a nightmare so far in Russia, but can sleep smoothly on Tuesday night after booking a place in the knockout stages of the World Cup.
An 85th minute winning goal by centerback Marcos Rojo sealed a 2-1 victory for the Argentinians over Nigeria, sealing them a spot as runners up in Group D.
Rojo, not known for his goalscoring, got on the end of Gabriel Mercado’s cross and volleyed home into the bottom-right corner. After Lionel Messl gave Argentina the lead, the Barcelona star jumped on Rojo’s back as the entire team celebrated on the sideline.
It certainly will go down as one of the best goals in Argentina history as now the teams has a chance to write their wrongs in the Round of 16. Argentina are set to face Group C winners France on Saturday.
Comments