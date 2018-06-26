Must-See Goal: Marcos Rojo

Argentina had been dealing with a nightmare so far in Russia, but can sleep smoothly on Tuesday night after booking a place in the knockout stages of the World Cup.

An 85th minute winning goal by centerback Marcos Rojo sealed a 2-1 victory for the Argentinians over Nigeria, sealing them a spot as runners up in Group D.

Rojo, not known for his goalscoring, got on the end of Gabriel Mercado’s cross and volleyed home into the bottom-right corner. After Lionel Messl gave Argentina the lead, the Barcelona star jumped on Rojo’s back as the entire team celebrated on the sideline.

MARCOS ROJO!!! ARGENTINA GOES AHEAD! pic.twitter.com/D0hwtmehgF — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) June 26, 2018

It certainly will go down as one of the best goals in Argentina history as now the teams has a chance to write their wrongs in the Round of 16. Argentina are set to face Group C winners France on Saturday.