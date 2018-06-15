Must-See Goal: Nacho golazo puts Spain in front of Portugal

Spain-Portugal has been everything we dreamed of and more. Shortly after Diego Costa leveled the match at two goals apiece, Nacho had this to say.

UNBELIEVABLE STRIKE FROM NACHO! 😱 The defender makes up for his early mistake with a beauty to put Spain ahead 3-2. pic.twitter.com/r6Zokn9mQ5 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 15, 2018

That put Spain in front 3-2 with a half hour still left to play in this instant classic.