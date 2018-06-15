Orlando City parts ways with Jason Kreis

Jason Kreis’ time as Orlando City manager is over.

The Lions parted ways with Kreis on Friday, as the club languishes through a losing streak that was extended to six games on Wednesday in Montreal.

Orlando City appeared to reverse the course from its early struggles with a six-game winning streak, but has dropped six games since.

“This is a very difficult decision to take, but sometimes in sports we must make tough decisions with the best future of the organization in mind,” Orlando City CEO Alex Leitão said.

“I have enormous respect for Jason and the work his team did in Orlando,” Leitao said. “He arrived in a difficult moment and is leaving with a legacy of respect and professionalism. Now is the time to look forward, keep our heads high and continue pushing toward the many goals we set this season.”

Kreis went 23-27-12 with Orlando City after joining the club midway through the 2016 less than a year after he was let go by New York City FC.

Assistant coach Bobby Murphy will take charge of the Lions while they go through their coaching search.