Portugal takes down persistent Morocco behind Ronaldo goal

The Cristiano Ronaldo show continued as Portugal held on to top a resolute Morocco side.

Following a hat-trick performance in the opener against Spain, Ronaldo added another goal on Wednesday in a narrow 1-0 win over Morocco. With the win, Portugal moves onto four points while Morocco is eliminated with zero points through two games.

Ronaldo’s fourth goal of the tournament came just four minutes in as the Portuguese star continued his scorching start to the World Cup. This finish came via a set piece as Ronaldo fired a header from close range to give Portugal the lead.

From that point forward, though, Portugal was forced to hold on as Morocco remained the aggressor for most of the match. The African side maintained a bulk of the possession while creating a number of chances that tested goalkeeper Rui Patricio.

The Portuguese shot-stopper made his best stop in the 58th minute, diving to palm out a headed shot from Younes Belhanda. Patricio made four total saves in the match compared to just one for his counterpart Munir.

Portugal finishes out the group stage against Iran while Morocco will face Spain in their final match.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Morocco was most certainly the better side on the day and was only kept out by a number of solid saves from Patricio.

MOMENT OF THE MATCH

Patricio’s 58th minute stop of Belhanda was Morocco’s best chance to seal what would have been a deserved point from Wednesday’s match.

MATCH TO FORGET

In a game with only one goal in it, Manuel da Costa was the defender that lost Ronaldo on the game’s lone goal in a mistake the Morocco was ultimately punished for.