Report: Eric Lichaj close to Hull City transfer

Report: Eric Lichaj close to Hull City transfer

Eric Lichaj’s successful season at Nottingham Forest produced interest from other clubs in the Championship, and the U.S. Men’s National Team full back appears to be on the move.

Lichaj is reportedly close to making a switch to Hull City,  who finished directly beneath Forest in the Championship table. A move could be finalized by the end of the week for a reported fee of £400,000 .

The 29-year-old, who has been a fixture on recent USMNT rosters, made close to 200 appearances for Forest since joining the Championship side from Aston Villa.

Hull City would be the sixth English team Lichaj would play for, as he appeared for Villa, Forest and was on loan at Lincoln City, Leyton Orient and Leeds United when he was with the Villains.

